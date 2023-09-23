CannabisCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $205,389.00 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $205,389.00 and $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,587.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00244229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.79 or 0.00789046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014518 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.91 or 0.00537501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00057598 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00118886 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

