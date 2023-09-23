Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 4.2% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 304,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,618. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.82.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1153 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

