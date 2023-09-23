Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ford Motor by 25.6% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 368,567 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 75,077 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 7.0% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 31,464 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 41.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 20.0% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 76,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $12.43. 65,205,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,949,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

