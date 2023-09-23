CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0370 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $29.82 million and $656,339.43 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016643 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,595.42 or 1.00033257 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002407 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03777507 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $776,486.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

