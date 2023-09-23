Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $13,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $54.27. 2,286,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,373. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

