Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 468 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total value of $10,230,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $379.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,699,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,376. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $168.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $425.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.12.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

