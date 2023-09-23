Chia (XCH) Price Tops $27.06 on Exchanges

Chia (XCH) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, Chia has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Chia has a market cap of $231.34 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia coin can currently be bought for $27.06 or 0.00101801 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Chia

Chia’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 29,548,264 coins and its circulating supply is 8,548,618 coins. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

