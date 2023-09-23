CION Investment (NYSE:CION) & KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Head to Head Survey

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) and KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

CION Investment has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Dividends

CION Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. KONE Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. CION Investment pays out 188.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KONE Oyj pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CION Investment $194.90 million 2.98 $50.14 million $0.72 14.76 KONE Oyj $11.49 billion 1.96 $816.01 million $0.92 23.15

This table compares CION Investment and KONE Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than CION Investment. CION Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KONE Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CION Investment and KONE Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CION Investment 0 2 0 0 2.00 KONE Oyj 3 4 1 0 1.75

CION Investment presently has a consensus price target of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 4.66%. Given CION Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CION Investment is more favorable than KONE Oyj.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.1% of CION Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CION Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CION Investment and KONE Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CION Investment 17.32% 11.86% 5.52% KONE Oyj 8.13% 36.62% 10.26%

About CION Investment

(Get Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

About KONE Oyj

(Get Free Report)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; and energy solutions for greener buildings; The company was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.