Claybrook Capital LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,547,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,259. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.67. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

