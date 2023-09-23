CMH Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $756,836,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $199,101,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,297,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.44. 5,064,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,047,801. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average of $82.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

