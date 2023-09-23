CoinLoan (CLT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $0.10

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 46.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $944,937.55 and approximately $0.10 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

