Contrasting Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) & Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY)

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) and Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Citi Trends and Boozt AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citi Trends 2.59% -1.02% -0.30% Boozt AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citi Trends and Boozt AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citi Trends $795.01 million 0.23 $58.89 million $2.41 8.75 Boozt AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Citi Trends has higher revenue and earnings than Boozt AB (publ).

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Citi Trends and Boozt AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citi Trends 0 1 3 0 2.75 Boozt AB (publ) 0 2 1 0 2.33

Citi Trends presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.71%. Given Citi Trends’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Citi Trends is more favorable than Boozt AB (publ).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Citi Trends shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Citi Trends shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citi Trends beats Boozt AB (publ) on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citi Trends

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories. The company also provides accessories and beauty products that include handbags, luggage, hats, belts, sunglasses, jewelry, and watches, as well as undergarments and outerwear for men and women. In addition, it offers home and lifestyle products comprising home products for the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and decorative accessories; and food, tech, team sports, and health products, as well as seasonal items, books, and toys. The company provides its products primarily to African American and multicultural families in the United States. The company was formerly known as Allied Fashion, Inc. and changed its name to Citi Trends, Inc. in 2001. Citi Trends, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.

About Boozt AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, accessories, home, sports, and beauty products online. It operates through Boozt.com and Booztlet.com segment. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore for kids, sports beauty, and home products. It also operates Booztlet.com, a channel for inventory clearance and retailing items that were not sold during their allotted timeframe. In addition, the company operates physical retail stores under the Booztlet and Beauty by Boozt store names. It operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Europe, and internationally. Boozt AB (publ) was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.