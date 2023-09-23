Contrasting Hotel Chocolat Group (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) & Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) and Hotel Chocolat Group (OTCMKTS:HCHOF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hershey and Hotel Chocolat Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Hershey alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hershey $10.42 billion 4.08 $1.64 billion $8.69 23.93 Hotel Chocolat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hershey has higher revenue and earnings than Hotel Chocolat Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hershey 16.49% 55.74% 16.99% Hotel Chocolat Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Hershey and Hotel Chocolat Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hershey and Hotel Chocolat Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hershey 0 9 8 0 2.47 Hotel Chocolat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hershey currently has a consensus price target of $262.10, suggesting a potential upside of 26.05%. Given Hershey’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hershey is more favorable than Hotel Chocolat Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of Hershey shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Hershey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hershey beats Hotel Chocolat Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels. The company provides its products primarily under the Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Jolly Rancher, Almond Joy, Brookside, barkTHINS, Cadbury, Good & Plenty, Heath, Kit Kat, Payday, Rolo, Twizzlers, Whoppers, York, Ice Breakers, Breath Savers, Bubble Yum, Lily's, SkinnyPop, Pirates Booty, Paqui, Dot's Homestyle Pretzels, and ONE Bar brands, as well as under the Pelon Pelo Rico, IO-IO, and Sofit brands. It markets and sells its products to wholesale distributors, chain grocery stores, mass merchandisers, chain drug stores, vending companies, wholesale clubs, convenience stores, dollar stores, concessionaires, and department stores. The company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

About Hotel Chocolat Group

(Get Free Report)

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates and cocoa-related products under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, and Japan. It offers a range of chocolates, including gifts, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks; wine, beer, and spirits; and beauty products. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online subscription; and operates restaurants, hotels, and cocoa estates. It also holds properties. The company operates 122 Hotel Chocolat locations in the United Kingdom; one in the republic of Ireland, and Ireland; the United States; and Japan. Hotel Chocolat Group plc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Royston, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.