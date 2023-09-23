Contrasting Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) & K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF)

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) and Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

K-Bro Linen pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Intertek Group pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. K-Bro Linen pays out 80.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Intertek Group pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for K-Bro Linen and Intertek Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score K-Bro Linen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intertek Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

K-Bro Linen presently has a consensus target price of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 119.40%. Intertek Group has a consensus target price of $3,600.00, indicating a potential upside of 6,733.67%. Given Intertek Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intertek Group is more favorable than K-Bro Linen.

49.3% of K-Bro Linen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Intertek Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares K-Bro Linen and Intertek Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets K-Bro Linen N/A N/A N/A Intertek Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares K-Bro Linen and Intertek Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio K-Bro Linen N/A N/A N/A $1.58 15.68 Intertek Group N/A N/A N/A $1.21 43.63

K-Bro Linen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intertek Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

K-Bro Linen beats Intertek Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, cart delivery, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services. In addition, it provides linen rental, workwear hire, and cleanroom garment services. K-Bro Linen Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification. This segment serves a range of industries, including textiles, footwear, toys, hardlines, home appliances, consumer electronics, information and communication technology, automotive, aerospace, lighting, building products, industrial and renewable energy products, food and hospitality, healthcare and beauty, and pharmaceuticals. The Trade segment provides cargo inspection, analytical assessment, calibration, and related research and technical services to the petroleum and biofuels industries; inspection services to governments and regulatory bodies to support trade activities; and analytical and testing services to agricultural trading companies and growers. The Resources segment offers technical inspection, asset integrity management, analytical testing, and ongoing training services for the oil, gas, nuclear, and power industries. This segment also provides a range of ATIC service solutions to the mining and minerals exploration industries covering the resource supply chain from exploration and resource development, through to production, shipping, and commercial settlement. The company also offers cyber security services. Intertek Group plc was founded in 1885 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

