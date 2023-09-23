Contrasting JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON)

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for JFrog and Mobivity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFrog 0 2 9 0 2.82 Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A

JFrog currently has a consensus price target of $33.80, suggesting a potential upside of 30.00%. Given JFrog’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JFrog is more favorable than Mobivity.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFrog $280.04 million 9.46 -$90.18 million ($0.83) -31.32 Mobivity $7.53 million 5.70 -$10.06 million ($0.17) -3.74

This table compares JFrog and Mobivity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mobivity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JFrog. JFrog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mobivity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.7% of JFrog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mobivity shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of JFrog shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Mobivity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares JFrog and Mobivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFrog -26.55% -9.16% -6.59% Mobivity -146.46% N/A -267.97%

Volatility and Risk

JFrog has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobivity has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JFrog beats Mobivity on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others. Its products also consists of JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's software supply chain workflow; JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool; and JFrog Connect, a device management solution that allows companies to manage software updates and monitor performance in IoT device fleets from anywhere in the world. In addition, the company provides JFrog Pro, JFrog Pro X, JFrog Enterprise, JFrog Enterprise X, and JFrog Enterprise Plus products that offer ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes, as well as cluster configuration, federated repositories, multi-region replication, and SLA support. It serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Mobivity

(Get Free Report)

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights. It also captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data, which is compatible with POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers. In addition, its platform unlocks the transactional data to create relevant and timely customer messages printed on the receipts already being generated at the POS; and transforms standard short message service, multimedia messaging service, and rich communication services into a data-driven marketing medium, as well as provides various data to suggest pricing optimizations and guide marketing campaigns. Further, the company provides Belly loyalty solution that focuses on a customer engagement with a customer-facing digital rewards platform through an app and digital pad. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online. The company is based in Chandler, Arizona.

