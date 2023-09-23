Cronos (CRO) Price Tops $0.0506 on Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $4.61 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00033518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026676 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00011144 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000830 BTC.

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

