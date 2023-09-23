Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Position Raised by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 11.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 18.4% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth approximately $868,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Crown Castle by 2.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 17,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.98. 3,532,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,950. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.62 and a 1-year high of $155.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

