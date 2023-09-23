Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 2.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $39,043,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4,123.1% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Danaher by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.37. 2,755,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $283.63.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $2,651,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,929,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

