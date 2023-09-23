Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants updated its FY24 guidance to $8.55-8.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $8.55-$8.85 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $143.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.42.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $898,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,378.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after buying an additional 455,588 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.52.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

