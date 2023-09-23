Decentralized Social 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.17 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $87.23 million and $2.17 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for $8.28 or 0.00031147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

