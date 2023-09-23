DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0229 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $0.17 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00150773 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00049232 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024666 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00026706 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003883 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.