dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $1.03 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $33.10 million and approximately $189.96 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00244047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014528 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016092 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,194,540 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.0005506 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $184.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

