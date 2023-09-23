Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Purchased by Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,841 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 18.3% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC owned 0.50% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $27,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DFAX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,611. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

