DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stake Raised by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. DoorDash makes up 9.6% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of DoorDash worth $38,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 31.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 541.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $630,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,118 shares in the company, valued at $43,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $133,193.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,673 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,377.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $630,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,263,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 997,997 shares of company stock worth $80,848,006 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DASH. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on DoorDash from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.18. 1,741,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.63. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $92.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average is $71.80.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Articles

