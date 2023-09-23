E-Home Household Service Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, September 25th (NASDAQ:EJH)

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, September 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 25th.

E-Home Household Service Price Performance

EJH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 4,275,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,009. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. E-Home Household Service has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of E-Home Household Service by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 292,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 224,562 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of E-Home Household Service by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 333,332 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

E-Home Household Service Company Profile

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

Featured Stories

