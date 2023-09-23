Elk River Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,952 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,234,305,000 after acquiring an additional 330,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,093,986,000 after acquiring an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,119,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,441. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.