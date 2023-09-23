Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.2% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $502.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,149. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $538.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The stock has a market cap of $194.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.71.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

