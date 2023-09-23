Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Financial Comparison

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ellington Financial and New York Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80 New York Mortgage Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Ellington Financial presently has a consensus price target of $14.55, suggesting a potential upside of 12.88%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

This table compares Ellington Financial and New York Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $140.44 million 6.24 -$71.13 million $0.44 29.30 New York Mortgage Trust $153.47 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

New York Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial 42.05% 12.65% 1.04% New York Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ellington Financial beats New York Mortgage Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc., through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; and commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; corporate debt and equity securities; corporate loans; and other strategic investments. In addition, the company offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Ellington Financial LLC was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

