Energi One Day Trading Volume Hits $73,044.96 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $73,044.96 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00033476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026618 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003364 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,032,502 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

