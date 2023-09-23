Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Plans $0.15 Dividend

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1529 per share on Monday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 72,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,487. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Epiroc AB will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries.

Featured Stories

