ERC20 Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $27.45 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00736394 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $91.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

