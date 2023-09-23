Everdome Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $13.49 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $13.49 million and $757,310.50 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

