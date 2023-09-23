Everipedia (IQ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Everipedia has a total market cap of $67.05 million and $25.09 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 16,652,993,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “IQ (IQ) is a cryptocurrency designed to build a more intelligent future through artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. It powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain encyclopedia, and integrates AI for article summarization. The token serves as a governance and DeFi mechanism, enabling IQ stakers to influence platform decisions. BrainDAO manages the IQ token and maintains a treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, NFTs, and other digital assets. IQ holders can participate in the HiIQ staking system and receive rewards for contributing to the encyclopedia. The maximum supply of IQ tokens is capped at 21 billion. The project began in 2018 with an airdrop to EOS holders, ensuring broad distribution.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

