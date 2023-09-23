Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.77

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.60. Evogene shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 294,739 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Evogene from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Evogene from $1.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Evogene Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Evogene had a negative net margin of 943.25% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Evogene by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evogene during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

