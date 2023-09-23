Exane Asset Management Invests $25.63 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 893,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,627,000. Bank of America comprises about 13.8% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bank of America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after buying an additional 23,532,190 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 41,284,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,693,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.98.

Read Our Latest Report on BAC

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.