Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, September 25th

Shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, September 25th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, September 25th.

Farmmi Stock Down 12.0 %

FAMI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 762,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. Farmmi has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.15.

Institutional Trading of Farmmi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAMI. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Farmmi during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Farmmi by 86.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Farmmi by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

