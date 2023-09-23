Farmmi Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, September 25th (NASDAQ:FAMI)

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, September 25th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, September 25th.

Farmmi Trading Down 12.0 %

FAMI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 762,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,875. Farmmi has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmmi during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmmi by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmmi by 86.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

