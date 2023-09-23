Fei USD (FEI) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Fei USD has a market cap of $34.34 million and $70,321.12 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020931 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00016699 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,594.05 or 1.00023310 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,162,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,162,592.66866397 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98305261 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $77,553.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

