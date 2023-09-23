First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.
First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) Price Performance
OTCMKTS FIBH remained flat at $25.55 during trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. First Bancshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $41.00.
About First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH)
