First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.

First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) Price Performance

OTCMKTS FIBH remained flat at $25.55 during trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. First Bancshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

Get First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue OH) alerts:

About First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH)

(Get Free Report)

Read More

First Bancshares Inc (Bellevue, OH) operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans, such as mortgage, home equity, auto, and boat loans; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate, farm line of credit, farm real estate, farm term, line of credit, and term loans, as well as credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue OH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue OH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.