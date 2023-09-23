Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Issues Earnings Results

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $16.25 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Flux Power Stock Down 17.6 %

Shares of FLUX stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Flux Power has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $7.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42.

Insider Activity

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,369,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,222,637.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,091 shares of company stock worth $126,293 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flux Power

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUX. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Flux Power by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the third quarter worth about $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flux Power by 6.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flux Power by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a report on Friday, September 15th.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

