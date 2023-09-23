ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,799 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 10.4% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $24,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.81. 871,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,786. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average is $76.32.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

