Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Reduced by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,111,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90,239 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up 1.3% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $84,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,934,000 after purchasing an additional 617,369 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fortinet by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,687,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.24. 3,458,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,825,935. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average is $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $270,351.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

