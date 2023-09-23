G999 Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $9,601.90 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00033559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026618 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00011157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003364 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

