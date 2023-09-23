Garda Property Group (GDF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on October 16th

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.92.

About Garda Property Group

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

