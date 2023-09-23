Garda Property Group (GDF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on October 16th

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th.
Garda Property Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.92.
About Garda Property Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Garda Property Group
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Garda Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garda Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.