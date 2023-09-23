Geegoopuzzle (GGP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $815,492.37

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for $5.57 or 0.00020944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $835.00 million and $815,492.37 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.57233414 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $882,496.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

