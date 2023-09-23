Geegoopuzzle Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for approximately $5.57 or 0.00020953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $835.36 million and $689,210.11 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

GGP is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.57233414 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $882,496.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

