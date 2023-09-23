Geegoopuzzle Price Hits $5.57 on Top Exchanges (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $835.06 million and approximately $694,594.97 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for approximately $5.57 or 0.00020940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008635 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00016720 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,590.72 or 1.00015971 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GGP is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.57233414 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $882,496.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

