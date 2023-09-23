Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. CSX accounts for about 1.3% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 0.6 %

CSX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,176,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,446,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Barclays increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.52.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

