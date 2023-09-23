Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 880.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 849,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,347,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,909,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4,550.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after purchasing an additional 250,557 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $18,028,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $3.98 on Friday, reaching $139.72. 408,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.09 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $602,869.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,373.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $827,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $602,869.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,373.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,450. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.