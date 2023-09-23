Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Capital Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,270,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 187,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 52,554 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $942,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 311,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.85. 725,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,226. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.27.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.